2 October 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Cassiem Sidelined for Six Weeks

Tagged:

Related Topics

Springbok No 8 Uzair Cassiem was on Monday ruled out of action for up to six weeks as a result of the rib injury he sustained against the Wallabies this past weekend in Bloemfontein.

Cassiem left the field early in the first half and was replaced by Jean-Luc du Preez.

"Uzair sustained a fractured rib and it will take him about six weeks to recover," confirmed Dr Konrad von Hagen, the Springbok team doctor.

"Apart from the normal bumps and bruises after a very hard Test match, the rest of the players are in good health. Actually, if you look at us going through a tough Rugby Championship and the strenuous Super Rugby competition, then I am glad to report that the rest of the squad are all able to train this afternoon (Monday)."

"From a medical and conditioning point of view, we are in a very good space."

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Court Decision a Victory for Asylum Seekers

The ruling by the Supreme Court of Appeal that the Cape Town Refugee Reception Office must be opened is a victory for… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.