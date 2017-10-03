Kenya: Comedian Njugush Lands a 'Good Deal' as Brand Ambassador

Comedian Timothy Kimani, alias Njugush, has landed a deal as the brand ambassador for Pwani Oil Products.

Njugush was unveiled in his new role on Friday evening during the launch of White Wash Extra, a laundry bar soap, at the Serena Beach Hotel in Mombasa.

Pwani Oil Products Commercial Director Mr Rajul Malde said the company decided to settle on Njugush due to his talent in comedy.

He said the comedian will market the 200gm bar soap which will be in shelves starting this week and will sell at Sh40.

Mr Malde said the company had to find a new way of branding, marketing and communication.

“That is why they settled on the comedian. We are proud that he became our brand ambassador, we hope you keep flying the flag of White Wash Extra high. We had to find something that would stand out from the existing hardcore communication on functional benefits of powders and bar soaps in the Kenyan media,” he added.

During the ceremony, termed the deal as too good.

He said the endorsement is an assurance that corporates are now tapping into talents in the country.

“Although I cannot reveal how much I was paid, but I confirm that it is a good deal and I am very happy. This is a clear indication Pwani Oil Products is supporting local talents,” he said.

Njugush hit the limelight when he acted in The Real House helps of Kawangware .