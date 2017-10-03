Kenya: Moha Jicho Pevu Reveals Culture Shock in Working with Tardy MPs

Photo: Mohammed Ali

Nyali MP Mohammed Ali.

Newly elected Nyali MP Mohammed Ali has expressed his displeasure at working with colleagues who always arrive in parliament late.

It is a challenge that he say he is still trying to get used to

Speaking during an appearance on NTV ' s Churchill Show , Moha confessed to have settled in his new role as a freshman lawmaker.

“It’s not bad, but I have a problem of time keeping. Ukitoka from a professional area uingie politics, if we agree to meet at 8am they will come at 12pm. So kidogo ilikuwa inani affect,”

Among his priorities will be to promote the use of Swahili in parliamentary debates so as to be able to communicate with people in the grassroots.

Moha also revealed that his first career choice was to be a police officer or join the military, but after numerous failed attempts, opted for journalism.