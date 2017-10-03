2 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Minister of Oil and Gas Meets World Bank's Representative

Khartoum — The World Bank representative in Sudan has expressed the bank readiness to strengthen the oil investment environment.

This came during his meeting with the Minister of Oil and Gas Dr. Abdul-Rahman Osman, who explained his ministry's strategy to modernize the sector and introduce technology that enables the optimum exploitation of oil resources that contribute to the support of national economy.

The minister pointed to the opportunities available for investment in the Red Sea gas fields and a number of blocks prepared for global tender, saying that the sector is ready to receive investments to increase energy production, stressing that the entry of technology will boost the production and increase the value added as well as the increase of power generation and prosperity of Sudanese industry.

Meanwhile, the Belarusian Energy Minister is due to arrive in Khartoum on Monday evening for talks with his Sudanese counterpart to promote joint cooperation between Sudan and Belarus.

Sudan

