Sudan: Bashir Says Sudan Should Better Relations With All Countries

Khartoum — President Omar Bashir on Monday said Sudan should development to the better its relations with all countries and in all domains of mutual cooperation.

The Minister for Foreign Relations, professor Ibrahim Ghandour, said he has briefed the president of the Republic Omar Bashir on the outcome of his recent tour that took him to Washington, New York and Brussels as well as his participation in the UN 72nd General Assembly meeting and his various meetings with officials at the US administration and with numerous foreign ministers on the margin of the assembly.

He said the president has stressed following the briefing the need to better develop Sudan's foreign relations with all countries. The Minister has described his meeting and the visit as positive and fruitful.

He said his meetings with American officials discussed bilateral relations and dwelt on the five tracks specified as areas to be handled and how the Sudan implemented them beside the relations between the two countries.

He said his meetings were with the US deputy Secretary of state, the direct of the American USAID agency as well as the Director of the Africa Department and the Sudan envoy within the US administration.

He said during the meetings with the American side it was agreed that the implementation in the rive track was good and that each of the two sides has met its obligations and that the officials have said a report to this effect will be submitted to the American president who will have the final say on the revocation of the sanction on October the 12th.

He said he also had a meeting with the US Presidential advisor on security and terrorism combat at the while house where the two sides had long discussion on Sudan's relations with the USA and Sudan's efforts in combatting terrorism as well as the future relations between the two sides.

He said the two sides discussed relations between the two sides upon revocation of the sanctions. But the minister stressed the final word is with the president of the United States of America.

He said he also attended a meeting that discussed the situation in south Sudan and the humanitarian situation there and the situation in Libya and the central African Republic beside the meeting of the minister of foreign Affairs of the Arab and the African groups beside the meetings of the foreign Minister of the Islamic Cooperation Organization.

The minister said within his activities and meeting there he met with the foreign Minister of Russia and the arrangement for the visit of the president of the Republic to Russia.

He pointed to his meeting with EU officials as well as the bilateral meeting that discussed issues related to south Sudan and to Somali as well as the humanitarian assistance and the combating of terrorism.

He said the EU has decided to grant the Sudan some 60 million Euros for the development projects particularly in the areas affected by the displacement of persons from neighboring countries.