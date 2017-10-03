Sudan: Hassabo Meets Sufi Sects' Delegation

Khartoum — Vice-President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman met in the Republican Palace, Monday, with delegation of Sufi Sects Sheikhs in the presence of Minister of Guidance and Endowments.

Minister of Guidance, Abubakar Osman said in press statements that the meeting came within context of backing the Firearms Collection Campaign.

The Minister indicated to role of sufi sects sheikhs in enlightening members of community on importance of weapons collection, disclosing taht sufi sheikhs reiterate support to the campaign.