2 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Academic Cooperation Between Sudan and Japan

Khartoum — Japan International Cooperation Agency - JICA with cooperation of Bahri and al-Ahfad Girls Universities have recently organized a first workshop under the title (education for peace by enhancing mutual understanding).

The opening sitting of the workshop was attended by professor Azhari Omer Abdul-Bagi, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, the Deputy Chancellor of al-Ahfad Girls University, prof. Gasim Badri, the Deputy Chancellor of Bahri University Aioub Khalid, and Mr. Hiromi Motomura, principal representative of the JICA, Sudan Office, and the participation of several representatives of the peace centers and institutes.

The workshop represents the initiative of former trainees, and aims at the exchange of information and experiences in the field of education for peace, and to find principles for the peace education in the Sudan current general and higher education system through the peace centers in Sudan.

The workshop targeted the directors, teachers, senior officials of the ministries of education and the Higher Education from 18 universities, including Darfur states, Kordufan, the Blue Nile, northern state and the states of eastern Sudan.

JICA has invited Dr. Nakaya from Hiroshima University in which the last workshop under the same title was held, while another workshop will be held in the end of next November to complete the studies started in the first workshop to reach the principle of (Sudan- Education for Peace).

It is worth noting that (the peace enhancement) is one of the assistance priorities that JAICA provide to Sudan since the year 2014, where JAICA has sponsored the mission of 9 Sudanese professors from the universities of al- Ahfad and Bahri for a training session on the education for peace in Hiroshima.

