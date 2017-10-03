Sudan: General Saleh Chairs Sudan Foreign Debts Committee Meeting

Khartoum — The First Vice-President and the National Prime Minister, General, Bakri Hassan Saleh chaired, Monday, the meeting of the Sudan Foreign Debts Committee in the presence of the Finance, Foreign Affairs and Justice Ministers in addition to, the Governor of the Central Bank.
The meeting discussed the joint work plan for writing off Sudan Foreign debts which included the technical and logistic necessities in this connection besides intensifying the external contacts with the regional and international institutions.