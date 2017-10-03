Sudan: Ministry of Animal Resources' Undersecretary Affirms Strength of Cooperation Between Sudan and Saudi Arabia in Animal Resources' Field

Khartoum — The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Animal Resources Dr. Kamal Dr. Tajel-Sir has underlined the depth of bilateral relations between Sudan and Saudi Arabia in the field of animal resources' investment cooperation.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Animal Resources discussed during his meeting at the ministry Monday with the delegation of the Saudi Food and Drug Authority, ways of making the necessary arrangements for the comprehensive visit program to identify the areas of animal resources in the center and the states to benefit from the cooperation frameworks in the field of improving slaughterhouses and expanding the investment in the slaughtered animals in accordance with President Al-Bashir's Initiative on the Arab Food Security and King Abdullah Initiative on Saudi Investment.

Dr. Tajel-Sir said that the visit came within the framework of coordination between the ministries of agriculture and animal resources in Saudi Arabia and Sudan for further cooperation, mutual visits and improvement of slaughterhouses, explaining that Sudan has the opportunities and multiple possibilities to support projects of food security and works in line with the health requirements of the World Health Organization in the health and safety of the herd, revealing that Sudan has understandings and agreements with various Arab and foreign countries and enjoys the largest system of Halal meat in the world.

For his part, the Saudi delegation praised the efforts made in the animal resource's sector, the improvement of slaughterhouses and food safety in Sudan.

It is to be recalled that the visit, which began on Monday, will end on October 9.

SUNA is to inform that the delegation will visit the veterinary research laboratory in Soba as well as the slaughterhouses of Al-Kadro, Jumco and the coastal slaughterhouse in Port Sudan. The delegation will also visit the Veterinary quarantine in Sawakin, the farm of the multiple Directions Company and Al-Mowailih market.