Sudan: NC Expresses Hope There Will Be a Total Revocation of the American Sanctions On the Date Set

Khartoum — The National Congress Party on Monday expressed its hope that the expected American decision late this month would be on total revocation of the American economic sanctions against the Sudan.

The Political sector in a meeting headed by Jamal Mahmoud, said it has put in place several scenarios depending on the nature of the American decision, which he said, is hoped to be positive that an opportunity would be availed for the country to develop and the country, pointing to the negative impacts of those sanctions with regards to development in the country.

The party has meanwhile reviewed the efforts of the peace committee in conflict areas, stressing that the committee should exert more efforts with the political forces ant he peoples the two areas.

The party said all returnees from the rebel sides are welcome, calling on the civil society organizations to contribute in the question of development and issues of concern in the two areas.