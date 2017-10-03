2 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Ghandour Receives Message From the UNHCR Commissioner

Khartoum — The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Professor Ibrahim Ghandour on Monday received a message from the United Nations Higher Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi in which the UN official expressed his gratitude for the visit and meeting he had recently in Khartoum with the minister during his visit to the Sudan

The Commissioner, Grandi, commended the hospitality of the Sudanese people and government who responded to emergency situation and for the efforts they made to receive huge number of refugees from neighboring countries, albeit the meager resources of the country.

The commissioner also commended the important step taken by the Sudan which allowed the delivery of humanitarian assistance to south Sudan.

