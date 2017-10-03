2 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Dr. Dirar Chairs Meeting On Arrangements for Completing Second Phase of Asphalting Gezira State's Internal Roads At 180 Million Pounds

Wad Medani — The Minister of Finance, Economy and Labor Forces at the State of Gezira Khalid Hussein Mohamed has revealed that the meeting which was held in Khartoum under the Chairmanship of the State Minister at the Federal Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning , in the presence of the Minister of Finance at the Gezira State, Central Bank of Sudan and the Farm Bank, discussed the arrangements underway to complete the second phase of asphalting the internal roads of Gezira State at a cost of 180 million pounds.

The minister explained that the meeting directed facilitation of the procedures of the letter of guarantee for financing the second phase. He pointed out that the total cost of asphalting the internal roads in the state amounted to 360 million pounds. He explained that the first phase has been enforced and the second phase is being completed, disclosing that the state has completed all procedures to open 236 development and service projects at a cost of 2.1 Billion pounds in the fields of roads, electricity, water, health, education, youth and sports during the current month of October, stressing the continuation of service projects during the coming period.

