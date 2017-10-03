2 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Gezira State's Finance Minister Discusses With Saudi Investors Available Investment Opportunities

Wad Medani — The Minister of Finance, Economy and Labor Forces at the State of Gezira Khalid Hussein Mohamed met Monday at the Al-Salam Rotana Hotel in Khartoum with the delegation of Saudi businessmen.

The meeting reviewed the investment opportunities available in the Gezira state in the fields of agriculture, processing industries, development of animal resources and establishment of modern slaughterhouses as well as simplification of the investment procedures through the one-window program.

The meeting underscored holding of a joint meeting between Saudi businessmen and the Investment Administration at the Gezira State during the coming period to review the investment opportunities available, particularly agricultural projects besides their briefing on the State's Investment Guidebook.

The minister praised Saudi Arabia's efforts in supporting Sudan in all fields, stressing the success of the Saudi investment experiences in Sudan. He pointed out that the Gezira State relies heavily on Arab investments to bring about economic transformation in the state through the different agricultural fields, stressing his government determination to create real investment opportunities during the coming period.

