2 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Police General Director Heads Sudan's Delegation to Interpol Meetings in China

Khartoum — The Police Forces General Director, Lt. Gen. (police) Hashim Osman al-Husein led the Sudan's delegation participating in the meetings of the International Police Organization - INTERPOL of its 86 th general assembly convening in the Chinese capital Beijing in the presence of 158 of world states representatives.

lt. Gen. (police) Hashim noted in a press statement that the address of the INTERPOL Secretary General who launched the meetings have discussed the security situation in the region, the role of the networks in promotion of the police work, indicating the meeting's approval to the address.

He pointed out to the meeting discussion to importance of training, the capacity building and the exchange of experiences among the police personnel to contribute in the realization of tranquility and security.

He said that the meeting has discussed the 28-29-44 provisions of the INTERPOL's Articles of Association, which are concerned with the duration of term of office of INTERPOL's Director-General.

Stating that the meeting has accepted the membership of Palestine and Solomon Islands by which the total number of INTERPOL member countries reached (192), indicating that the meeting has included a hearing sitting on the organized crime and the cyber-crime as a global crime and the need to combat all criminal threats.

The Director-General of the Police Force has revealed the Interpol's approval to the decision for the examination of the applications for asylum to the states in conformity with the Interpol information to detect criminals and to compare it with the INTERPOL's information.

On the sidelines of the conference, the Director-General of the Police Force met with his counterparts from Turkey, China and Brazil and discussed with them the police relations, cooperation and coordination in order to achieve stability in those countries.

