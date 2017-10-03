2 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Ibrahim Mahmud Meets Ethiopian Ambassador

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Assistant of the President of the Republic, Engineer, Ibrahim Mahmud Hammed met, Monday, at the Republican Palace, the Ethiopian Ambassador to Sudan on the occasion of the expiry of his term of office in Sudan.

Engineer, Hammed has lauded the distinguished relations between the two countries in all fields, affirming the keenness of the leaderships to develop these relations to realize the interests of the peoples of the two countries.

He appreciated the efforts exerted by the Ethiopian diplomat to develop the Sudanese-Ethiopian relations.

Sudan

Al-Basher Lauds Sudan-Thailand Relations

President of the Republic, Field Marshal, Omer Al-Basher has commended the Sudan Thailand relations as distinguished,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.