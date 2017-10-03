Sudan: Ibrahim Mahmud Meets Ethiopian Ambassador

Khartoum — The Assistant of the President of the Republic, Engineer, Ibrahim Mahmud Hammed met, Monday, at the Republican Palace, the Ethiopian Ambassador to Sudan on the occasion of the expiry of his term of office in Sudan.

Engineer, Hammed has lauded the distinguished relations between the two countries in all fields, affirming the keenness of the leaderships to develop these relations to realize the interests of the peoples of the two countries.

He appreciated the efforts exerted by the Ethiopian diplomat to develop the Sudanese-Ethiopian relations.