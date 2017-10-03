2 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Al-Basher Lauds Sudan-Thailand Relations

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal, Omer Al-Basher has commended the Sudan Thailand relations as distinguished, lauding the ongoing efforts for establishment of economic partnership between the two countries.

This came when the President met, Monday, a delegation from the Thai Kingdom headed by the State Minister of Thailand Foreign Ministry in the presence of Sudan Ambassador to Thailand, Sana Hamad.

Ambassador Sana said in press statements that the meeting touched on spheres of strengthening the economic relations, indicating that President Al-Basher has expressed great concern over establishment of economic cooperation between the two countries.

The Ambassador said the Thai delegation has expressed desire for extending technical assistances in the fields of management of industrial areas. Tourism, medical services and River transport.

Meanwhile the heads of Thai delegation has revealed that a big delegation from his country will visit Sudan, in the beginning of October to review investment opportunities in Sudan.

Sudan

Ibrahim Mahmud Meets Ethiopian Ambassador

The Assistant of the President of the Republic, Engineer, Ibrahim Mahmud Hammed met, Monday, at the Republican Palace,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.