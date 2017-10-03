Sudan: Al-Basher Lauds Sudan-Thailand Relations

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal, Omer Al-Basher has commended the Sudan Thailand relations as distinguished, lauding the ongoing efforts for establishment of economic partnership between the two countries.

This came when the President met, Monday, a delegation from the Thai Kingdom headed by the State Minister of Thailand Foreign Ministry in the presence of Sudan Ambassador to Thailand, Sana Hamad.

Ambassador Sana said in press statements that the meeting touched on spheres of strengthening the economic relations, indicating that President Al-Basher has expressed great concern over establishment of economic cooperation between the two countries.

The Ambassador said the Thai delegation has expressed desire for extending technical assistances in the fields of management of industrial areas. Tourism, medical services and River transport.

Meanwhile the heads of Thai delegation has revealed that a big delegation from his country will visit Sudan, in the beginning of October to review investment opportunities in Sudan.