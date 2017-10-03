The South African Police Services (SAPS) are in the process of settling 653 civil claims worth R1.17bn for injuries and deaths that occurred in the 2012 Marikana massacre, MPs heard on Monday.

The exact amount from all 653 plaintiffs totalled R1 170 946 235 going back to 2014, legal services commander Lieutenant General Sally Kahn told MPs.

"This is in respect of injuries as a result of the shooting, claims to loss of support, assault, malicious prosecution and injuries as a result of arrest and detention," Khan told the portfolio committee on police.

The dependents of 37 deceased miners have submitted claims for loss of financial support, 32 of which have been submitted to an actuary.

Some documents are still outstanding in four of the cases.

One case has already been settled to a deceased miner's family of seven for just over R3m, paid in June this year.

Other offers between R50 000 to R100 000 have been made for arrest and detention claims, depending on the number of days the plaintiffs were detained for.

"Some offers have been rejected, and we have asked for proof of detention to consider settlement," Khan said.

Police minister Fikile Mbalula has authorised claims for those who seek R20 000 a day per plaintiff, 275 of which have been given to the State Attorney to make the offer to the plaintiffs, she said.

For those who filed assault claims, the SAPS await expert documents which will be made available at the end of November.

Democratic Alliance MP Dianne Kohler-Barnard asked if there would come a day where all claims would be settled.

"We do not have a date yet, but the approach is conciliatory," Khan responded.

"In the event that the parties accept the settlements, we will reach finality soon. But the process is conciliatory, not defending or mitigating."

That was a "huge" change in attitude from the SAPS, Kohler-Barnard remarked.

The SAPS were in Parliament on Monday to account for their 2016/17 annual report.

The meeting continued on Monday.

