3 October 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Redi Tlhabi's 'Khwezi' - a Publishing Sensation With a Wider Message

Broadcaster Redi Tlhabi's book on President Jacob Zuma's rape accuser, Fezekile Kuzwayo, continues to attract phenomenal levels of public interest. Following an unprecedented turnout at Tlhabi's Johannesburg book launch last week, it was standing room only for the Cape Town leg of the book tour on Tuesday night. The event took place two days after President Jacob Zuma publicly expressed gratitude towards supporters during his rape trial, and again sought to underplay the seriousness of the charge. By REBECCA DAVIS.

On Sunday, an unexpected visitor to Durban's Essence Festival was President Jacob Zuma. His purpose in attending the event: to present music group Izingane Zoma with a special gift. President Zuma gave the group a minibus as a token of his appreciation at the manner in which the musicians had supported him following his rape trial. Izingame Zoma released a 2009 track called uMsholozi, which reportedly accuses Zuma's rape accuser Fezekile Kuzwayo of having fabricated her claim.

At Sunday's event, IOL reported that Zuma told the group: "I remember when I was facing a criminal charge, which was not a criminal charge but was made to be a criminal charge... You supported me when things were very bad. That is...

