South Africa: What's Next for Philippi East After Shooting Deaths?

Following the mass killing of 11 people in Philippi East late last week, a public outcry has thrown a spotlight on the area. But beyond the usual questions of who did it, when and why, a deeper question remains. When violence has been sustained and severe, with vigilante killings on the rise, is it too little, too late? And who is really picking up the pieces? By MARELISE VAN DER MERWE.

By Monday, officials were scrambling to assist the Marikana community in Philippi East, as angry residents called for the staff of the police station to be replaced.

Marikana's fraught history began with a drawn-out legal battle over land occupation that resulted in a landmark ruling earlier this year. Side-effects have included a protracted struggle for service delivery.

Now, the community is reeling from a mass killing that residents fear will not be the last. "Things will turn ugly if nobody is arrested for these murders," Nyanga Community Policing Forum Chairperson Sandile Martin warned.

Residents, he said, had reached "boiling point".

