South Africa: SARS Wars - KPMG Report - the Firm, the Lawyers, the Auditor and the Blame Game

While KPMG SA might have withdrawn the findings and conclusions of a controversial "forensic" report into an alleged covert unit in SARS as well as offered to reimburse the R23-million it was paid to do the work, the saga is far from resolved. Now the man at the centre of the storm, former KPMG auditor Johan van der Walt, has spoken out and announced that he stands by the factual findings and also that rigorous oversight was performed and documented at every stage, contrary to KPMG SA's claim. Van der Walt has also welcomed the announcement of an independent inquiry. KPMG SA too says it stands by the findings. But why then pay back the money? We try to make sense of it all. By MARIANNE THAMM.

The backdrop

In December 2014, three months after Tom Moyane had been appointed as the new commissioner of SARS by President Jacob Zuma, KPMG SA was appointed to undertake a documentary review of "evidence" and conduct a forensic report into allegations that a "covert unit" had existed within SARS and had spied on President Jacob Zuma and other politically connected individuals and had set up a brothel aimed at "infiltrating" the ANC.

By...