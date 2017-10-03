2 October 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Among Many Scenarios, One Certainty - Legal Chaos At the ANC's December Conference

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

Over the weekend the ANC in the Eastern Cape attempted to hold a conference and elect a leader. It was always going to be a highly contested gathering. With just a couple of months to go until the elective conference in December, this was to be a weather vane to help us to predict what could happen come year's end. In the end the conference was marred by violence and disruptions. Then, the candidate who supported Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa in the strongest way won. Then, the delegates who lost lodged papers in court asking for the result to be declared null and void. This conference may well have given us a much more detailed road map of the national conference than we were expecting. By STEPHEN GROOTES.

The violence that marred the ANC's Eastern Cape conference on Saturday night was on the cards from the moment delegates gathered there on Friday. There were issues with credentials, and eventually a group of delegates were able to push past security and force their way in despite having the incorrect documents. This was a contest between the now former Eastern Cape ANC leader (and provincial premier) Phumulo Masualle, and his provincial secretary...

South Africa

Court Decision a Victory for Asylum Seekers

The ruling by the Supreme Court of Appeal that the Cape Town Refugee Reception Office must be opened is a victory for… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.