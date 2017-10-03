South Africa: Fifth ANC KZN Official Shot Dead in Harry Gwala Region

An African National Congress official from Bulwer in the Harry Gwala District on the southern KwaZulu-Natal has been shot dead.

Nkosinathi Ngcobo, an employee at the Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma Municipality, was shot dead by unknown assailants at about 20:30 on Monday night, police said on Tuesday.

Ngcobo, a former ANC branch person, was employed as a clerk responsible for the councillors in the municipality, according to SABC.

"It is alleged that last night at 20:30, a 45-year-old man was driving his Toyota Corolla at Hlanganani area when a grey VW Polo with three male occupants opened fire at him. He was certified dead at the scene," said Captain Nqobile Gwala.

A case of murder was opened however the motive for the killing was still unknown, she said.

Moerane Commission

Ngcobo is the fifth ANC official to be killed in the Harry Gwala region.

His death follows that of former ANCYL secretary general Sindiso Magaqa who died in hospital in September after his shooting on July 13.

In April, Harry Gwala ANC region deputy secretary and Umzimkhulu municipality speaker Khaya Thobela was shot dead.

In May, former Umzimkhulu councillor and branch leader Khaya Mgcwaba was gunned down.

Later that month, Mduduzi Tshibase' a teacher and Umzimkhulu councillor, was killed at his home in Umzimkhulu.

Two female Umzimkhulu councillors who were with Magaqa on the day he was shot survived the shooting.

ANC KZN spokesperson Mdumiseni Ntuli couldn't confirm whether Ngcobo's murder was politically motivated.

"I cannot confirm the motive but its true comrade Nathi (short for Nkosinathi) was shot dead last night," he said via an SMS.

Political analysts who have testified at the Moerane Commission - which is looking into political killings in KwaZulu-Natal - said most political killings were related to competition over political positions.

In October 2016, KwaZulu-Natal Premier Willies Mchunu announced that he was setting up the commission to investigate underlying causes into a spate of political killings in the province.

"We are appealing to anyone who might have information about the suspects to contact the local police or our Crime Stop on 08600 10111," Gwala added.

Source: News24