South Africa: Frenchman Garces to Ref Boks v All Blacks

Frenchman Jerome Garces will referee Saturday's Rugby Championship Test between the Springboks and All Blacks at Newlands (17:05 kick-off).

Garces will be assisted by compatriot Romain Poite and Japan's Shuhei Kubo , while England's Rowan Kitt will be the television match official (TMO).

Meanwhile another Frenchman, Mathieu Raynal , will be in charge of the match between Argentina and Australia in Mendoza (00:30 SA time on Sunday).

Raynal will be aided by three South Africans - Jaco Peyper and Marius van der Westhuizen as assistants - and Marius Jonker as TMO.

