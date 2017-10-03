3 October 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Frenchman Garces to Ref Boks v All Blacks

Tagged:

Related Topics

Frenchman Jerome Garces will referee Saturday's Rugby Championship Test between the Springboks and All Blacks at Newlands (17:05 kick-off).

Garces will be assisted by compatriot Romain Poite and Japan's Shuhei Kubo , while England's Rowan Kitt will be the television match official (TMO).

Meanwhile another Frenchman, Mathieu Raynal , will be in charge of the match between Argentina and Australia in Mendoza (00:30 SA time on Sunday).

Raynal will be aided by three South Africans - Jaco Peyper and Marius van der Westhuizen as assistants - and Marius Jonker as TMO.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Court Decision a Victory for Asylum Seekers

The ruling by the Supreme Court of Appeal that the Cape Town Refugee Reception Office must be opened is a victory for… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.