3 October 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: ANC KwaZulu-Natal - Time to Sit Down and Find a Negotiated Political Solution

The leadership of the ANC has been in meetings with the party's KwaZulu-Natal factions for the past two days. After President Jacob Zuma met with former KZN chairperson and premier Senzo Mchunu and his supporters on Monday, the group were confident a compromise could be reached in the troubled province. By GREG NICOLSON.

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal showed extreme divisions even before it went to a provincial conference in December 2015, where Sihle Zikalala's provincial executive committee (PEC) was elected. Factionalism has only increased as time passed, with supporters of former provincial chairperson Senzo Mchunu going to court, where the results of the conference were declared null and void. Yet Sthembiso Mshengu, spokesperson for the Mchunu group, was confident on Monday that a political solution, outside of court, could be reached to unite the different warring factions.

On Monday, Zuma, along with the ANC's national officials and deployees of the national executive committee (NEC), met Senzo Mchunu and his supporters after meeting Zikalala's group on Sunday. Mshengu said that during a "marathon" meeting his side proposed that the provincial factions negotiate a path towards unity while a task team was established to run the day-to-day activities of the KZN ANC...

