3 October 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Graceless - Robert Mugabe to Visit South Africa Without First Lady Grace On His Arm

Zimbabwe's controversial First Lady Grace Mugabe is not accompanying her husband to South Africa this week, even though she is covered by diplomatic immunity against recent assault charges in this country. By PETER FABRICIUS.

President Robert Mugabe is visiting South Africa to co-chair Tuesday's Binational Commission with President Jacob Zuma.

There was some question about whether or not his wife would join him on the trip, after the huge controversy which erupted on her last visit here in August.

South African model Gabriella Engels, 20, laid assault charges against Grace Mugabe, claiming that the First Lady had beaten her with an electric extension cord at a Sandton hotel where Mugabe's two sons were staying.

She was on a private visit to South Africa at the time. But her husband was about to visit the country to attend a summit of the Southern African Diplomatic Community (SADC) and so the Zimbabwean government requested diplomatic immunity for her on the grounds that she was accompanying Mugabe to the summit meeting.

Pretoria delayed granting her the requested diplomatic immunity until she was out of the country, which forestalled attempts by Engels, assisted by the advocacy group Afriforum, to challenge its decision

