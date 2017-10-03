Somalia: Al-Shabaab Militants Raid Somali, AU Troops Near Baidoa City

Al Shabaab fighters have attacked Southwest state forces and African Union troops at military bases near Baidoa city, the regional capital of Baay province.

The attack happened at Goof Gaduud area after heavily armed militants tried to storm the army barracks of the allied forces, according to an official with Southwest administration.

The official who spoke on condition of anonymity told Radio Shabelle that regional army and Ethiopian troops, serving with AMISOM managed to repulse the attack during the shootout.

There was no immediate confirmation of the casualties on both sides, and as well as the civilians in Goof Gaduud, a small town located about 35Km north of Baidoa.