3 October 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Forces Carry Out Security Sweep in Mogadishu

The Federal government troops have launched an overnight security operation in the capital, Mogadishu, amid Al Shabaab attacks and targeted drive-by shootings.

Dozens of people, mostly youths were nabbed during the security sweep that was carried out at several villages in Waberi district, according to a local resident, who spoke to Radio Shabelle.

Some of the detained people have been released later, but, Police held many others on suspicion of having links with Al Shabaab, the militant group fighting against the government.

The operation was part of government's security measures to thwart Al Shabaab attacks and restore peace and stability in the conflict-riddled capital of the horn of Africa country.

