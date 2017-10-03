Somalia: Somali President Condemns Las Vegas Attack Which Killed 59

On behalf of the Federal Government and the people of Somalia, president Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo sends his sincere condolences to the families of the victims of the heinous act of terror in Las Vegas today.

The Federal Government and the people of Somalia stand with the families and friends of the victims of the worst shooting incident in the history of the United States. Such acts of terror, like similar ugly and cowardly attacks our people endure, cannot be allowed.

We must come together at these trying times, unity is a sure way of defeating hate.

The Federal Government of Somalia stands with the citizens of the United States, and echo the words of President Trump that, "Our bonds cannot be broken by violence"

Our thoughts are with the families and friends of the victims.