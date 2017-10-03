South Africa: Coetzee - Venter Is Misunderstood

Springbok coach Allister Coetzee feels his assistant Brendan Venter was misunderstood after the latter lashed out at unhappy Bok fans on social media.

Venter, who is the Springboks' defence and exits specialist, took to Twitter following South Africa's 27-all draw with Australia in Bloemfontein at the weekend.

Venter said he was "really proud" of the Springboks' effort and called on fans demanding only victories to "stop watching" the team play.

Coetzee was probed on the matter when he addressed reporters at the team's hotel in Cape Town on Monday, as they prepared for a Test against the All Blacks at Newlands.

When asked what he thought of Venter's "tirade on Twitter", Coetzee appeared to agree with the thought process of his colleague.

"We've got a process going in this team. And we focus on the process, rather than the result. If you're outcomes driven all the time, you will hardly get (very far)," Coetzee said.

"I feel Brendan's probably been misunderstood. We will continuously focus on our processes. The right result will definitely come once we get that right... once we are physical, once we win the collisions and dominate that, once we get quick ball for our backs to score tries from, playing in the right areas... that's a process... and once we do that the result will definitely come."

This was not the first time Venter had taken to social media after a Test.

Following the Springboks' 57-0 drubbing against the All Blacks in Albany last month, he urged fans to keep the faith, insisting there was "nothing wrong with the Boks' effort" .

