3 October 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: The ANC and Future Without the ANC

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

The outbreak of bloodshed at this past weekend's ANC Eastern Cape elective conference is symptomatic of the broader depoliticisation of an organisation that once earned the trust and respect of very many oppressed people in South Africa. That the conflict was between supporters of two candidates who both support the candidacy of Cyril Ramaphosa as the next ANC president, indicates that even at the level of electoral politics there was no difference, just as there were no strategic or tactical questions dividing delegates. What this illustrates - starkly - is how ANC politics have been reduced almost entirely to a battle for spoils. Unfortunately this cannot always be contained within the norms of rational discussion - and violence erupts. By RAYMOND SUTTNER.

First published by polity.org.za

The violence at the ANC Eastern Cape elective conference shocked many people, even though violence (and murder) has become a common feature of the ANC in recent times. Yet the sheer brutality and hooliganism flies in the face of how most of us understand a political organisation in a democratic society. In this case, the main leadership contest was between two candidates, both of whom were reported on eNCA to be supporters of Cyril...

South Africa

Court Decision a Victory for Asylum Seekers

The ruling by the Supreme Court of Appeal that the Cape Town Refugee Reception Office must be opened is a victory for… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.