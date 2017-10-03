South Africa: The ANC and Future Without the ANC

analysis

The outbreak of bloodshed at this past weekend's ANC Eastern Cape elective conference is symptomatic of the broader depoliticisation of an organisation that once earned the trust and respect of very many oppressed people in South Africa. That the conflict was between supporters of two candidates who both support the candidacy of Cyril Ramaphosa as the next ANC president, indicates that even at the level of electoral politics there was no difference, just as there were no strategic or tactical questions dividing delegates. What this illustrates - starkly - is how ANC politics have been reduced almost entirely to a battle for spoils. Unfortunately this cannot always be contained within the norms of rational discussion - and violence erupts. By RAYMOND SUTTNER.

First published by polity.org.za

