Kenya: 4-Man Kenya Team Named

The Kenya Golf Union (KGU) named a team of four players who will represent Kenya in the 2017 Africa Amateur Golf Team Championship to be held at the Elephant Hills Golf Club Victoria Falls Zimbabwe from October 8 to 14.

Announcing the team at Muthaiga Golf Club, the KGU chairman Richard Wanjalla noted that the team was comprised of strong and experienced players.

"The selection of the team was through KGU-Kenya Amateur Golf Ranking as well as the performance of the players during the training sessions with the national team coach John van Liefland."

The four players are: John Karichu (Limuru), Edwin Mudanyi (Vet Lab), Mutahi Kibugu (Muthaiga) and Alfred Nandwa (Railway). Over the past two months a number of players have been undergoing training under coach Liefland culminating in the selection of the four. The team will be led to Zimbabwe by Wanjalla.

The Africa Amateur Golf Team Championship is a biennial tournament hosted by members of Africa Golf Confederation (AGC). The last edition in 2015 was held in Kenya at the Limuru Country Club, where Kenya finished second behind South Africa, while in 2013, the event was hosted by Swaziland.

It is hosted under the auspices of The R&A of Scotland, Africa Golf Confederation whose membership is open to all National Golf Associations of Countries in Africa.

It remains one of the most prestigious golf competitions in Africa, where each country is represented by four players, and the format is 72- holes stroke play competition.