South Africa: Why Did Haroon Lorgat Part Ways With Cricket South Africa?

As with all matters relating to South Africa's sporting administrators, the answer to the question depends on who you ask. By ANTOINETTE MULLER.

Welcome to Sporting Boardroom Wars: Cricket South Africa (CSA) edition. Last week, CEO Haroon Lorgat and the organisation "amicably" parted ways after tensions between him and the board could not be remedied. The decision seemed somewhat abrupt, but nothing ever is when it comes to boardroom mudslinging.

For the most part, Lorgat served CSA with distinction. He brought relative stability to an organisation that was reeling in the wake of the Gerald Majola fallout. But boardroom tenures are hardly ever all rosy and in the wake of his departure, a picture has started to emerge that's become all too familiar with South Africa's sporting administrators.

While the broadcasting rights deal for the Global T20 League is at the centre of the storm, a factional battle has been bubbling inside CSA for some time now.

Depending on who you speak to - all anonymously and off the record, of course - Lorgat is either described as a power-crazed bully or a victim of a coup.

