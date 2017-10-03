Ghana: Growing Girls' Capacity in ICT Skills in Ghana

If all 35 commercial and universal banks operating in the country are able to meet the Bank of Ghana's (BoG's)… Read more »

Accra — PLANS to grow young girls' capacity in information and communication technology skills in Ghana have received a major boost from a leading global electronics company. Some 40 employees from Samsung's headquarters in South Korea have gathered in Accra to take part in the company's annual Employee Volunteer Programme (EVP). The week-long initiative, which is aimed at empowering young girls with future-focused ICT skills, has been carried out in partnership with Better World. As part of this year's programme, staff members will impart their skills and expertise to young Ghanaian girls through the handover of a new Samsung-funded ICT Centre at the Accra Bishop Girls Junior High School. Both a primary and junior high school, Accra Bishop Girls' School has a total of 760 students. "It's important for our people to be actively involved with the education initiatives we are rolling out across Africa," said Eungjin Nahm, Samsung Electronics West Africa - Ghana. Tracy Kyei, Marketing Executive, Samsung Electronics West Africa -Ghana,said the company was passionate about helping further the development of science, technology, engineering and mathematics as ICT skills among women. "We hope that through this initiative and others like it, we will be able to make a positive difference in the lives of many young African women," Kyei said. Judith Kelechi, Corporate Citizenship Manager, Samsung Electronics, expressed staff's excitement at this year's EVP in Ghana. "We are passionate about advancing ICT skills among young women in Africa and view this as another important touch point through which we hopefully can make a far-reaching impact," Kelechi said.

