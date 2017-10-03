2 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

East Africa: President of the Republic Informed On Arrangements for Hosting Meeting of Horn of Africa Experts

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir was briefed on ongoing arrangements made by Sudan hosting meeting of the Experts of Horn of Africa which is organized by the African Union in collaboration with the Inter-Governmental Authority for Development(IGAD) which runs from 8 to 10 October.

This came with the President of the Republic met in the Republican Palace, Monday , with Foreign Minister Professor Ibrahim Ghandour.

" The Khartoum's meeting which will be attended by Chairman of the AU high-level Implementation Panel(AUHIP), Thabo Mbeki, Chairman of AU Commission, Musa Faki and a number of experts from inside and outside Sudan , will discuss issues of security and peace as well as strategic partnerships for contact between the countries of the region" Professor Ghandour said in press statements following the meeting.

