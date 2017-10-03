Kenya: Nakumatt Accuses the Junction Mall of Using Deceit and Tricks to Close Branch

Nairobi — Nakumatt has threatened to take legal action against The Junction Mall for closing the retailer's branch despite an earlier agreement that the two entities had reached to keep the store open.

In a statement, Nakumatt has accused the directors and managers of The Junction Mall of using deceit and trickery to illegally close the outlet by posting a misleading public notice alluding that Nakumatt has surrendered its anchor tenancy.

"The Junction Mall's underhand actions on Saturday night, including locking the branch and publicizing a fraudulent and misleading notice claiming that the premises have been surrendered by Nakumatt, are clearly contrary to the terms of the Agreement, illegal and of utmost bad faith," reads the statement.

Nakumatt further argues that it had assured it will adequately restock the store following a Sh20 million rent arrear demand by the management of the mall which, according to Nakumatt, was agreed by both parties.

The supermarket says it had promised to pump Sh64 million worth of stock in the branch and had been guaranteed continued operations based on the restocking plan.

"As highlighted in the public domain, we have embarked on a structured process of turning around our business and this high-handed action of the directors and managers of the Junction Mall cannot be allowed to stall this process."