2 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: President Al-Bashir Announces Re-Arrangement of the Country's Priorities for Period (2018-2020)

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir has announced axes of program on re-arrangement of the Country's priorities for the period-2018-2020- which includes four main axes and 10 commitments.

The President explained in his speech before the National Legislature, Monday that the plan aims to achieve comprehensive peace through a political, social, cultural and legal program centering on collection of firearms, demobilization and reintegration to boost stability at the post-conflict situations, enlighten social peace, create appropriate environment for voluntary repatriation of displaced people, reconstruction of war-affected areas, empower the native administration to make reconciliations at the disputed areas.

He stated tah5t the program set to a build a economic model based on broad based growth that avails local communities key role in the economic activities to achieve a balance between the shouldering the responsibility in development and fair distribution of benefits among all members of the society, increase opportunities for meagre segments to make use of development growth in a way that achieve economic development that makes poor benefit from the work opportunities and ensure people access to basic services within framework of adjustment between economic liberalism and social justice.

President Al-Bashir added that the program includes implementation of concentrating projects at urban and rural areas in fields of health, education, drinking water via implementation of "Zero Thirst" projects, and electricity supply.

He further added that the program stresses on finding radical solutions to tribal and regional disputes through holding reconciliatory conferences and determining routes for nomads by reviving the traditional routes as well as preventing disputes between farmers and herdsmen.

