2 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

East Africa: Sudan to Take Part in Meetings of COMESA Infrastructure Ministers

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Sudan's delegation headed by Dr. Tahini Abdalla, the Minister of Communication and Information Technology, left Monday, to the Zambian capital Lusaka to participate in the 10 th meetings of the ministers of infrastructure of the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) .

The meeting will be held at the residence of the organization's secretariat during the period 3-4 of current October.

Dr. Tahini noted that the meetings organized by COMESA secretariat covers different projects of the state various sectors, indicating that the meeting's agenda includes the revision and approval of the results of the 10 th report of the transport and communications committees, expecting issuance of decisions that would speed up the implementation of infrastructure projects and programs in the COMESA member states.

She added that 19 delegations from organization's member states will take part in the meetings including (Sudan democratic, Congo, Burundi, Djibouti, Egypt, Ethiopia, Kenya, Madagascar, Malawi, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Comoros, Liberia, Mauritius, Seychelles, Swaziland, Libya, and Rwanda), besides number of the groups and international organizations, such as the European union, and other African economic blocs.

It worth noting that the meetings of the joint technical committees of transportation, communication, information technology and energy had been held during 30 of last December and the 2 of current October.

East Africa

Duale to Seek MPs Approval of Sh11.5 Billion for Poll

Majority Leader in the National Assembly Aden Duale says he will be requesting MPs to approve the release of Sh11.5… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.