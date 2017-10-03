2 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: President of the Republic - the Third Strategic Plan Is Based On National Dialogue Outcome

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — President of the Republic , Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir underscored that the Third Strategic Plan was based on outcome of the National Dialogue with its political and societal aspects as well as recommendations of Assessment of Decentralized Government Conference.

Addressing the National Legislature, Monday, President Al-Bashir said the local government would be empower during the coming stage to exercise its authorities in areas of development and provision of services to local communities , indicating that the Strategic Plan has put into consideration commitment to the sustainable development goals, especially to those concerning the local communities.

He said the Third Plan after it has been approved by the National Legislature would a reference and a governing for all , affirming the completion of the national project resulted in from the National Dialogue requires re-arrangement of our priorities.

President Al-Bashir called all components of the State , legislative, executive , federal state and local bodies , to re-arrange their priorities in order to be translated into reality within the coming parliamentary and executive term(2018-2020) to make a qualitative shift in our public life , especially those pertinent to people livelihoods and relations between the society and the state , vertically and horizontally.

Sudan

Bashir - National Dialogue Answered Questions Unspoken About

President Omar Bashir on Monday said the country has been witnessing stages of reform at both the state and community… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.