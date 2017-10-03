Sudan: President of the Republic - the Third Strategic Plan Is Based On National Dialogue Outcome

Khartoum — President of the Republic , Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir underscored that the Third Strategic Plan was based on outcome of the National Dialogue with its political and societal aspects as well as recommendations of Assessment of Decentralized Government Conference.

Addressing the National Legislature, Monday, President Al-Bashir said the local government would be empower during the coming stage to exercise its authorities in areas of development and provision of services to local communities , indicating that the Strategic Plan has put into consideration commitment to the sustainable development goals, especially to those concerning the local communities.

He said the Third Plan after it has been approved by the National Legislature would a reference and a governing for all , affirming the completion of the national project resulted in from the National Dialogue requires re-arrangement of our priorities.

President Al-Bashir called all components of the State , legislative, executive , federal state and local bodies , to re-arrange their priorities in order to be translated into reality within the coming parliamentary and executive term(2018-2020) to make a qualitative shift in our public life , especially those pertinent to people livelihoods and relations between the society and the state , vertically and horizontally.