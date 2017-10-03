East Africa: President Al-Bashir Stresses Sudan Full Commitment to International Partnership On Boosting Regional and International Security and Peace

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir has underscored Sudan's full commitme4nt to international partnership to boost regional and international security and peace and the required cooperation and serious work to combat terrorism, money laundering and human trafficking.

He voiced commitment to adopt transparency in public work , and combat corruption, besides achieving the international sustainable development goals by focusing on protection of woman and child rights.

President Al-Bashir affirmed his speech before the National Legislature, Monday , strict commitment to take executive measures for the Arab and African Food Security Initiative , to keep on openness with people of the World to maximize common benefits, cement ties of cooperation with neighboring countries and to boost cooperation with all brotherly countries through different mechanisms of joint action to make Sudan effective at regional and international arena.