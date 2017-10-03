Sudan: Bashir - National Dialogue Answered Questions Unspoken About

Khartoum — President Omar Bashir on Monday said the country has been witnessing stages of reform at both the state and community levels, via the unprecedented National Dialogue in which all political and vital social forces took part.

The president has stressed in his statement before the National Legislature that the seriousness with which people approached the National Dialogue process resulted in the National Accord and the various strong recommendations made therein.

He referred to the willingness to implement the outcome and specifically carry out the constitutional amendments and the revision of laws and legislation to cover those recommendations into executive programmes that would be carried out.

He stressed that the National Dialogue, political and societal, provided objective and credible answers to numerous of the national questions that are not tackled in the past by the various political and ideological groups, since the country's independence.

He said these included the question of identity, the freedoms and their nature, the basic rights and their classification and commitment, the requirement for peace and unity as well as the questions of production, people's livelihood, government and administration and the national prospective for the external relations that take into consideration the mutual interests with others.

The president said the collective commitment to the outcome of the National Dialogue maximizes the awareness about the national resources and the huge potential in history and hermitage that all would come collectively to defense those gains based on their affiliation to those lofty values and to refraining from infringing any of the sacred national pillars and discourage the use of the force in resolving any differences whatever be their nature.

He said this would also means people coming to gather in support of bringing to the forefront the bright image of the homeland as an example of the peaceful coexistence of its people in line with principle of unity in diversity.

The President has referred to the inclusion of the recommendations of the National Dialogue in the Third Strategic Plan of the State up to 2020, so that the document would be a reference and governing for the government of National Accord and other government bodies, as well as being the yardstick for measuring the performance.

He said work is now underway to complete the establishment of the mechanisms set by the National Dialogue to the institutional revival for achieving the strategic plan set for realizing the comprehensive political, economic and social developments