Sudan: Bashir - Sudan Geographic Position and Its Tremendous Natural and Human Resources Raised Greeds of Many.

Khartoum — The President of the Republic, Omar Bashir, on Monday said the outstanding geographical location of the Sudan coupled with its huge natural and human resources have spurred the greed of many people that would seek to turn these blessings into curse.

He said this brought the Sudan and the Sudanese community to center of strategic struggle which the Sudan has managed to steer through tough stand and the steadfastness of its people until the nation was able to overcome the plots and seditions.

The president told the parliament on Monday that the country was now about to make good use of those resources and to invest in this strategic location in the interest of the people of the Sudan.

He referred to the recent exchange of visits with a number of countries to the extent of raising relations to the strategic level, a matter that helps the Sudan come out of the dark tunnel of sanctions where the economic and political sanctions were coupled with the sedition of internal fighting and waging of war from outside.

The president said the country was able to overcome this situation and to absorb all the ensuing chocks through the tolerance and perseverance of the people of Sudan who provided a model to be copied in staving off difficult situations and standing in face of the war.