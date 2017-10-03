Eritrea: Asmara Community College Graduates 130 Teachers

Asmara — 130 teachers who had been attending a 2-year Diploma course on management and pedagogy at Asmara Community College have graduated on 30 September.

The graduates include 27 in Biology, 45 in Social Sciences and 58 in School Management.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Alem Ghebrekal, Director of the College, said that the college has been providing education at a diploma level since its establishment in 2012 and that it has played a crucial role in promoting the capacity of teachers on one hand and in advancing the teaching learning process on the other.

Stating that the college's educational curriculum has been revised in view of the previous experience as a stepping stone, Mr. Alem explained that there are plans to jointly work with the Eritrean Institute and Technology (EIT) to advance the educational programs of the college.

In the same vein, Mr. Petros Hailemariam Director General of Research and Human Resource Development in the Ministry of Education underlined that the mapped out program intends to boost the capacity of teachers including those in remote areas and thus advance the teaching and learning process throughout the country.

Representative of the graduates expressed gratitude for the educational opportunity provided and expressed readiness to live up to the nation's expectations.