2 October 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: World Tourism Day Observed

Asmara — World Tourism Day was observed here in Asmara at a national level under a theme "Asmara: for Sustainable Tourism Development".

At the occasion in which Minister of Tourism Ms. Askalu Menkerios, Minister of Health Ms. Amina Nur-Hussein as well as other invited guests were present, Ms. Lia Ghebreab Director General of Tourism Services in the Central Region explained the efforts made to advance the tourism sector and that joint effort is a prerequisite to accelerate the ongoing infrastructural development throughout the country.

Engineer Medhanie Teklemariam, Coordinator of Asmara Heritage Project, gave detailed briefings on the documents presented to the UNESCO and of the importance for the inscription of Asmara city into the UNESCO Heritage List.

At the event, winners of the photographic competition received awards and certificates of participation. A photo exhibition was also staged in connection with the World Tourism Day.

Meanwhile, World Tourism Day was also observed in the Northern Red Sea region, according to reports.

The World Tourism Day is being observed for 38th time at a global level and for 23rd time at a national level.

