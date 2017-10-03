Eritrea: 4th Conference On Pharmacovigilance Concludes

Asmara — The 4th Conference on Pharmacovigilance which was held 29 and 30 September under a theme "Drug Surveillance, for Better Result" has concluded.

A number of research papers on range of issues pertaining to the current drug surveillance, Eritrean PV status, the extension of PV regulatory systems in Eritrea, on the side effects of anti-malaria and anti-TB pills among others were presented during the conference.

Participants of the conference adopted various recommendations and resolutions related to drug surveillance activities.

Speaking at the occasion, Director of the National Medicine and Food Administration at the Ministry of Health, Mr. Iyasu Bahta said that the objective of the conference is to register commendable results in drug surveillance and control activities by creating a forum for experts to discuss and exchange ideas on issues related to drug and patient safety. He also commended experts who presented the research papers at the conference.

In the same vein, Mr. Mulugeta Rusom, branch head of Drug Side-effect Management pointed out that 90% of the health professionals have adequate knowledge on the side-effects of drugs and that 63% are currently engaged in awareness raising campaigns throughout the country. He also said that Eritrea stands first from all African countries for providing efficient data on drug surveillance.

Finally, awards and certificates were handed over to exemplary health professionals who made due contribution in their profession and to those who presented research papers.