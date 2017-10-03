Cameroon: Destabilisation Manœuvres - Parliament Says No, Supports United Cameroon

Senators and Members of the National Assembly on October 1, 2017 made the declaration in Yaounde

Senators and Members of the National Assembly who make up Cameroon's Parliament on October 1, 2017 gathered at the esplanade of the Reunification Monument in Yaounde and reaffirmed their attachment to a Cameroon which is one and indivisible, as enshrined in the Constitution. They also used the occasion to say, "no to division, no to violence and terrorism and no to destabilisation manœuvres." The President of the Senate, Marcel Niat Njifenji and the Speaker of the National Assembly, Hon. Cavaye Yeguie Djibril led the delegations of the two Houses of Parliament in the Yaounde manifestations. In a joint declaration signed by Niat Njifenji and Cavaye Yeguie Djibril, Parliament outrightly condemned actions aimed at destabilising Cameroon, expressed unreserved support to measures already taken by the President of the Republic, Paul Biya in line with his policy of extending a friendly hand and also reaffirmed their support to the Head of State and to the policy which he fosters. The manifestation at the Reunification Monument, came on October 1, which parliamentarians in their declaration said, "remains a historic date, a day of glory and also a joint heritage for all Cameroonians from North to South and East to West." The declaration further stated, "Indeed, on October 1, 1961, after more than 40 years of separation, Cameroonians once again came together under an independent State." Cameroon was initially one under the German colonial rule but was divided and part administered by France and another by Britain after the defeat of Germany during the First World War. The context of the celebrations in Yaounde this October 1, 2017 came under worrisome attempts by some people in English-speaking part of Cameroon to separate the country, attempting to use the day to declare their independence. To the people of the North West and South West Regions who are directly affected by the secessionist movement, the parliamentarians expressed solidarity, invited Cameroonians to remain calm and vigilant. As a way forward, they called on "government to take all necessary measures needed for the rule of law to prevail and for the path of dialogue to stand strong at all times." Also present at the Yaounde event were the Secretary General of the Cameroon People's Democratic Movement Central Committee, Jean Nkuete and the Governor of the Centre Region, Naseri Paul Bea.