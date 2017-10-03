Cameroon: Give Peace a Chance!

Cameroonians from all social and racial backgrounds are certainly at a loss with the goings-on in the country at moment. For, never in the history of this great nation has man's tranquility been disturbed as now. Call it a wave of change, as others now liken the trends, the escalation of a strike teachers and lawyers of English expression began in what many saw as genuine claims to better functioning of their respective systems, is now a thorn on the flesh of this nation. Even as protests are legitimate in Cameroon, like in any State of law, using it to destroy, kill and instill fear of the unknown in the minds of the population that are simply yearning to live and let others live, is a call for concern. Worse still, putting to question; and brutally too, what the country's founding fathers tirelessly worked for and jealously preserved for years, is incredible. Citizens have the right to decry what they feel is not working well and at the same propose what they think should be the way forward. Inasmuch as they have the right to protest, the citizens equally have the God-given responsibilities to preserve peace where it exists, and painfully work for it, where and when it is threatened. Cameroon belongs to all Cameroonians and in an event of disorder, all and sundry bear the brunt. In fact, peace has no price and is thus non-negotiable! That two no-nonsense international institutions like the United Nations and Commonwealth painstakingly remind us on the importance of peace in a trying moment like this in a country's life should speak loud and clear even for the deaf and dump. It should as well ring a conscious bell in the minds of perpetrators of disorder and their disciples on where they are heading to. Those exercising social media-guided destructive actions on the field should have asked themselves how much their instigators love the country. Why would they give instructions that at best kill and destroy others even when they sit in the comfort of their offices, for those who have, in other countries where their citizens have fought and continue to fight to keep them peaceful? Common sense teaches us that two wrongs have never made a right. It is also familiar knowledge to everyone that there is no house without problems. It is not because brother and brother disagree that they destroy what is dear to them. It is high time Cameroonians give priceless peace a chance. It is often said that people who are together sometimes disagree in order to better agree. The disagreements have been seen and heard and it's time to agree especially by people bound by history to be one. Dividing Cameroon or disseminating hate messages, as is the case now, benefits no one. In a crisis like what the country is going through, only genuine dialogue, like the Commonwealth Secretary General and the Spokesperson of the UN Secretary General rightly advocated, is ideal. Coincidentally, these calls fall in line with the themes of the two institutions for this year: "A Peace building Commonwealth," for the Commonwealth and "Focusing on People: Striving for Peace and a Decent Life for all on a Sustainable Planet," for the UN. For one thing, the aggrieved people of the North West and South West appear to believe that the UN and Commonwealth have all what it takes to "solve their problems." Why then destroy and instill a reign of terror when peace is preached from within and without? Every patriot knows that the highest legacy he/she can bequeath to the future generation is peace. Why then toy with the peace? In peace even the stumbling block can be transformed into a stepping stone. Peace shouldn't therefore be bargained whatsoever!