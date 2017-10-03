Cameroon: Boxing - Nation Rewards Arsene Fokou

A Presidential prize of FCFA 6 million was handed over to the Cameroonian bronze medalist at the world Boxing Championship on Friday September 29, 2017.

The exploit of Cameroonian super heavy weight boxer, Arsene Fokou Fotso at the World Boxing Championship in Hamburg Germany recently have earned him a Presidential recognition. Arsene Fokou Fotso won the first medal for Cameroon at the World Boxing championship and the only medal for Africa in the competition in the super heavy weight (+91kg) category. To encourage and congratulate the boxer, the Head of State, Paul Biya decided to offer the athlete a special award of FCFA 6 million. The special Presidential award was handed over to the boxer on Friday September 29, 2017 in a ceremony that took place at the Yaounde Multipurpose Sports Complex. Speaking at the occasion, the Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Bidoung Mkpatt passed on the message of the Head of State which states that Cameroon is proud of him and that he is a symbol of fighting spirit and bravery for other youths. He congratulated the officials of the Cameroon Boxing Federation for their efforts which have contributed to the brilliant performance of the boxer. Earlier, Arsene Fokou Fotso expressed satisfaction with the gesture from the Head of State and promised to work harder in order to win more medals in future. The President of the Cameroon Boxing Federation, Bertrand Mendouga said Cameroon has the best boxers in Africa and will give their best to make the country proud in future international challenges.