2 October 2017

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: Afcon 2019 - Organising Committee Fine-Tunes

By Elizabeth Mosima

Committee heads met with the Central Organising Committee in Yaounde on September 29, 2017.

Ameeting of the members of the central committee of the Local Organising Committee of AFCON 2019 (COCAN) and chair persons of the various technical committees of AFCON 2019 took place at the Yaounde Multipurpose Complex on Friday September 29, 2017. The meeting came on the heels of the commissioning of the members of the central organising committee of AFCON 2019. It was also the on heels of the putting in place of the normalisation committee of FECAFOOT by FIFA. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister of Sports and Physical Education who doubles as the President of the Central Organising Committee of COCAN, Bidoung Mkpatt said with the recent readjustment by the Normalisation Committee of FECAFOOT concerning the technical committee, all the technical structures have been updated and determined to ensure the success of the local organising committee which had to work in collaboration with CAF in respect of the exigencies of the institution. He said it is from this perspective that a meeting of the Local Organising Committee has been envisaged for October 6, 2017 which will bring together members of the technical committees of the central committee, the presidents of competition sites committee, among others. Last Friday's meeting was for the members to examine and adopt all measures which will enable the best organisation of the meeting of October 6, 2017. He called on all committee heads and site heads to work hand- in- glove to put in strategies in view of a dynamic collaboration of all the sectors. He called on the technical committee heads to be proactive, professional, complementary and available in order to ensure an honourable organisation of AFCON 2019.

