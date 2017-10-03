Photo: Nameless/Instagram

Celebrity couple Nameless with wife Wahu

Singer Nameless, who has been recuperating in hospital after suddenly being taken ill, will be discharged on Wednesday.

The singer is said to have been rushed to hospital after his friends noticed something was wrong with him as he left a meeting. Nation.co.ke learnt that he felt dizzy and almost fell down.

At the hospital, we are told, the situation was "very serious" and was admitted on the spot. The issue is a well-kept secret and nobody will say what is wrong with him.

The situation also forced him to cancel a concert in Uganda that was scheduled for Thursday last week. Confirming the cancellation, Nameless, real name David Mathenge, revealed that he was "under the weather" and therefore could not travel to Uganda.

His Instagram post read, in part: "I was really, really looking forward to this Ugandan show with Eric Omondi. Unfortunately I will not be able to make it due to doctor's orders, been admitted in hospital since last week... still undergoing treatment and observation and thus looks like tomorrow I can't make it to Kampala," he wrote.

Speaking to Nation.co.ke, his wife of 12 years Wahu Kagwi, with whom they recently celebrated their wedding anniversary, said:

"Yes he is still in hospital but it's nothing serious. He will be discharged tomorrow."

Wahu, however, declined to comment on what Nameless was ailing from.

"I can't comment on that, let's wait until he gets better then he can speak for himself," she said.