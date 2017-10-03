Photo: Daily Nation

Supreme Court judge Jackton Ojwang at the Supreme Court on September 20, 2017 during the delivery of the full judgment on the presidential poll petition.

Two new petitions have been filed at the Judicial Service Commission seeking the removal of Supreme Court judges Jackton Ojwang and Njoki Ndung'u.

Mr Francis Sakwa and Mr Zacheus Okoth Oliech want the judges fired "for breaching the Judicial Code of Conduct and the Constitution".

The judges gave dissenting opinions in the presidential election petition filed by National Super Alliance leaders Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka.

Mr Sakwa and Mr Oliech said Justice Ojwang dismissed the petition based on gains his family had made from the government.

They said Prof Ojwang's wife Collette Suda was made principal secretary after failing to clinch the Migori County Woman Rep seat in 2013.

The pair added that the judge "enthusiastically" recorded submissions from President Uhuru Kenyatta's lawyers but failed to do the same for the Nasa team.

They claimed the judges had phone conversations and meetings with President Kenyatta, his lawyers, Jubilee supporters "and other persons who have a direct interest in securing the party a presidential win".